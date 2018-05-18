Anticipation builds up ahead of Windsor royal wedding

Outside Windsor Castle, hawkers are selling commemorative flags with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's faces on them.

NEW YORK - Anticipation for the royal wedding is building as Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle in Windsor on Saturday.

Markle won't be walked down the aisle by her father.

He's not attending because he's recovering from heart surgery, but Prince Charles will accompany her for part of the way.

Outside Windsor Castle, hawkers are selling commemorative flags with Prince Harry and Markle's faces on them.

The crowds are growing in size, as people look to secure a spot to catch a glimpse of the couple on Saturday.

WATCH: Royal wedding: Souvenirs and street parties

The atmosphere is festive, local chain store Marks and Spencers has turned itself into Markle and Sparkle, while a boutique clothing store is offering prizes to anyone who can guess the style of wedding dress the bride will be wearing.

Royal watchers say Markle will be breaking with tradition by walking some of the way down the aisle on her own.

It’s believed she wants to make a bold feminist statement; no other royal bride has walked unescorted down the aisle at their wedding ceremony.

Many say Markle’s decision indicates her desire to challenge royal norms.

Really love the hand-drawn art from school-children making up the bunting that lines the Long Walk #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/yHg00BrWNZ — Nadia Neophytou (@NadiaNeophytou) May 18, 2018