ANC must fire Mduduzi Manana from Parliament - Gender Commission

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
Go

ANC must fire Mduduzi Manana from Parliament - Gender Commission

The commission says Manana's presence in Parliament is an insult to the victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

FILE: Former deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana arrives at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on 8 November 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: Former deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana arrives at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on 8 November 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gender Commission has called on the African National Congress to act against its Member of Parliament (MP) Mduduzi Manana, saying his presence in Parliament is an insult to the victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

Manana's former domestic worker Christine Wiro laid a complaint of common assault against him earlier this month, saying he pushed her down the stairs when she let a visitor into his Fourways home without his permission.

Manana has denied these allegations and a case of perjury has been opened against Wiro.

The commission's Jabu Baloyi says despite being found guilty of assaulting three women last year, Manana has proven that he doesn’t want to change his behaviour.

“We believe such a person cannot be a representative of society in Parliament, it is, therefore, necessary for him to do the right thing and step down on his own or the ruling party must fire him from Parliament.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA