ANC must fire Mduduzi Manana from Parliament - Gender Commission

The commission says Manana's presence in Parliament is an insult to the victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gender Commission has called on the African National Congress to act against its Member of Parliament (MP) Mduduzi Manana, saying his presence in Parliament is an insult to the victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

Manana's former domestic worker Christine Wiro laid a complaint of common assault against him earlier this month, saying he pushed her down the stairs when she let a visitor into his Fourways home without his permission.

Manana has denied these allegations and a case of perjury has been opened against Wiro.

The commission's Jabu Baloyi says despite being found guilty of assaulting three women last year, Manana has proven that he doesn’t want to change his behaviour.

“We believe such a person cannot be a representative of society in Parliament, it is, therefore, necessary for him to do the right thing and step down on his own or the ruling party must fire him from Parliament.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)