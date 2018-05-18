ANC denies claims Ramaphosa turned his back on Tembisa shacks fires

Several shacks in the Tswelopele Informal Settlement on the East Rand caught Fire on Friday morning during the party’s rally as part of the Thuma Mina campaign.

TEMBISA - The African National Congress (ANC) has denied that President Cyril Ramaphosa turned his back on shacks that caught fire during his address in Tembisa on Friday.

Several shacks in the Tswelopele Informal Settlement on the East Rand caught Fire on Friday morning during the party’s rally as part of the Thuma Mina campaign.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) immediately sent out a statement after the incident, calling Ramaphosa highly hypocritical and uncaring, claiming that he sped away in his convoy while houses burnt down.

Ironically, at the time the fire started and smoke was seen billowing, Ramaphosa was promising housing and electricity to residents.

Some panicked, tried to alert the president of the fire while many left the rally and frantically ran towards their shacks to offer assistance.

While the ANC president and other senior party officials left the informal settlement to continue with the Thuma Mina programme, the party’s spokesperson Pule Mabe says after realising what was happening, Ramaphosa deployed officials to attend to the situation.

“They were dispatched together with the relevant emergency services.”

The party says food parcels and blankets were handed out to affected families, adding that the municipality’s Human Settlements Department is busy with measures to ensure that the families will have roofs over their heads on Friday evening.

WATCH Residnets now moving away from shack on fire. “There is gas in there” they say. #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/SbV5CTaNT3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 18, 2018

JUST IN As Ramaphosa addressed residents. Shack caught fire. Residents now trying to stop the fore. CM #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/JrTI5YTqj8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 18, 2018

Pres Ramaphosa now campaigning in Tswelopelo informal settlement. #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/cnewAHYbAF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 18, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)