Ajax's bid to interdict relegation playoffs dismissed
JOHANNESBURG - Ajax Cape Town's application to interdict the relegation playoffs has been dismissed by the Johannesburg High Court on Friday.
Ajax were due to play in the playoffs before a Safa tribunal sanctioned the club for striker Tendai Ndoro, after the Zimbabwean had appeared for three teams in one season.
The decision led to Ajax’s automatic relegation from the Premier Soccer League and their place in the playoffs taken by Platinum Stars who have already lost 1-0 to Black Leopards in the first match on Wednesday afternoon.
The Urban Warriors were also fined R50,000 for seven matches that they have fielded Ndoro in. Ndoro was fielded in games against Platinum Stars, Polokwane City, SuperSport United, Cape Town City Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows and Bloemfontein Celtic.
Ajax are still disputing the tribunal's decision and will be hoping it gets overturned.
