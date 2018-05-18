2 Glebelands hitmen sentenced to life

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
Go

2 Glebelands hitmen sentenced to life

The pair is among a group of suspects linked to the Glebelands killings which took place at the hostel between August 2014 and March 2016.

FILE: The Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi on 21 July 2017. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Siyanda Mayeza
FILE: The Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi on 21 July 2017. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Siyanda Mayeza
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Durban High Court has on Friday sentenced two men to life imprisonment for killing Lamontville Taxi Association Chairman Vela Ndebele back in June 2015.

The Glebelands hitmen shot the taxi boss while he was at a meeting at a community hall and fled the scene; they were arrested on the same day.

Both killers were kept in custody since the shooting, facing numerous charges including murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The pair is among a group of suspects linked to the Glebelands killings which took place at the hostel between August 2014 and March 2016.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele said: “It is indeed a positive move since we know that this is a problematic area and the suspects were arrested in some of the cases but the witness would withdraw the cases.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA