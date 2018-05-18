2 Glebelands hitmen sentenced to life

The pair is among a group of suspects linked to the Glebelands killings which took place at the hostel between August 2014 and March 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The Durban High Court has on Friday sentenced two men to life imprisonment for killing Lamontville Taxi Association Chairman Vela Ndebele back in June 2015.

The Glebelands hitmen shot the taxi boss while he was at a meeting at a community hall and fled the scene; they were arrested on the same day.

Both killers were kept in custody since the shooting, facing numerous charges including murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The pair is among a group of suspects linked to the Glebelands killings which took place at the hostel between August 2014 and March 2016.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele said: “It is indeed a positive move since we know that this is a problematic area and the suspects were arrested in some of the cases but the witness would withdraw the cases.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)