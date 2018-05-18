Popular Topics
18 WC companies to showcase agri-processed products at China tradeshow

Head of International Trade and Development at Wesgro Denan Kuni says SIAL China is the largest show in Asia and South Africa will certainly benefit exporters in the province.

The Department of Trade and Industry and Wesgro support Western Cape companies at the SIAL China Trade Show. Picture: @Wesgro/Twitter
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Eighteen Western Cape companies will be showcasing the best of the Cape's agri-processed products at the SIAL China Tradeshow.

The Department of Trade and Industry, in collaboration with Wesgro, has supported 18 companies at the trade show.

Head of International Trade and Development at Wesgro Denan Kuni says SIAL China is the largest show in Asia and South Africa will certainly benefit exporters in the province.

“Although China remains a challenging market for Western Cape exporters because of its size, the promotional efforts undertaken by Wesgro trade unite, together with key stakeholders such as wines of South Africa, are starting to increase greater awareness and interest for Western Cape offerings,” he said.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

