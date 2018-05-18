1 pupil killed, 24 others injured in KZN crash

Legendary musician Philip Tabane dies aged 84
JOHANNESBURG - One pupil has been killed and 24 others injured in a taxi accident in KwaZulu-Natal.
Police say the minibus taxi left a gravel road in Sawoti on the south coast and overturned in a nearby sugarcane field earlier on Friday.
The driver is now facing a charge of culpable homicide.
Emergency services Robert Mckenzie says: “A minibus overturned that had been carrying school children. Tragically, one child has sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He is believed to be between 12 and 14 years old. Six patients are seriously injured. The remaining patients have minor injuries."
