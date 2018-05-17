World Hypertension Day: Get your blood pressure checked
This year’s theme is 'Know your numbers, measure your pressure".
JOHANNESBURG - Thursday marks world hypertension day and the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa is on a mission to raise awareness about hypertension prevalence in the country. It is educating the public about preventing and managing hypertension.
Under this year’s theme: "Know your numbers, measure your pressure", the foundation says it wants to encourage more people to get their blood pressure measured regularly.
#17May— HeartFoundationSA (@SAHeartStroke) May 16, 2018
Practical ways of lowering and preventing high blood pressure includes low salt intake and more exercise - Find tips on lowering salt intake here: https://t.co/NHXmruxcC6 @WorldHypertensionLeague @worldheartfed @WHO @SANCDAlliance @HealthZA @ADSA pic.twitter.com/FDt8404VTn
Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a condition in which the force of the blood against the artery walls is too high. This causes the heart to work harder than normal, which is dangerous.
It is also called a silent killer because not many individuals experience symptoms when they have it. However, if not treated it can lead to strokes and heart attacks.
The foundation’s Bianca Tromp says over 40% of South Africans have been diagnosed with high blood pressure.
Besides this alarming percentage, in 2017 the Wits scientists and peers revealed a study that showed that South Africa has the largest number of people whose blood pressure is still not controlled, even while on treatment.
To shed light on this day, the foundation is conducting health risks assessments at their office in Cape Town and health talks in schools around the country.
Tromp says the disease does not discriminate and it can affect both males and females from as early as the age of 25 years.
But, people can prevent the condition by adopting a healthy lifestyle by means of reducing salt intake, exercising, limiting alcohol intake and smoking and eating healthy.
The foundation says people who have not been diagnosed should test once a year.
#17May Today is World Hypertension Day: A Focus on Older Adults— HeartFoundationSA (@SAHeartStroke) May 17, 2018
Hypertension is treatable if you simply know your risk and #MeasureYourPressure!@WorldHyperLeag @worldheartfed @WHO @SANCDAlliance @HealthZA @ADSA pic.twitter.com/u57qfB1Zvk
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
