Vusi Pikoli appointed advisor to state security minister

Advocate Vusi Pikoli has resigned as the Western Cape Police Ombudsman to take on the new job at Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba's office.

CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape Police Ombudsman Advocate Vusi Pikoli has joined the office of the State Security Minister.

Pikoli will fill the position of advisor to Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba. He resigned from his position as police ombudsman at the end of April.

Advocate Pikoli became the first-ever Western Cape Police Ombudsman in December 2014. The position was created to monitor the delivery of police services across the province by investigating complaints from residents.

Pikoli, along with former Constitutional Court Judge Kate O'Regan, presided over the Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry which investigated police inefficiencies in the township.

The advocate feels the ombuds office is growing and will have a positive impact on relations between the SAPS, community policing forums and residents.

“I have resigned as Western Cape police ombudsman and I was asked to be a ministerial advisor to the Minister of State Security.”

The Community Safety MEC has confirmed Pikoli's resignation, saying officials are working on finding a replacement.

