[UPDATE] Cops arrest four after cash-in-transit heist, shoot-out in Boksburg
It’s understood a group of armed men targeted two cash vans and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects have been arrested following a cash heist in Boksburg on the East Rand.
A chase ensued which ended up in a shoot-out at the George Gogh Hostel between police and the suspects.
Police are still searching for more suspects.
JHB - #AVOID M2 Highway: Police catch and arrest Boksburg #CashHeist criminals at Denver - HEAVY DELAYS both ways between Joburg central and the N3 Highway pic.twitter.com/M1jBZfHm13— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) May 17, 2018
Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minnaar says: “Motorists must be aware of what’s happening on the M2. They must try and avoid the M2 east and west for now.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
