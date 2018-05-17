Turkey seeks UN General Assembly motion on Jerusalem: foreign minister
The country’s foreign minister says an independent commission needs to prepare a report on the violence in Gaza and that Israel needs to stand in the face of law.
ISTANBUL - Turkey wants the United Nations General Assembly to pass a motion regarding Jerusalem, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, as the discomfort over Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli forces grows.
Speaking in an interview to state-broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu also said that an independent commission needs to prepare a report on the violence in Gaza and that Israel needs to stand in the face of law.
Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border on Monday as the United States opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.
