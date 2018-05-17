Thulani Nzima's moving tribute to his father
Thulani Nzima spoke over the phone from Mpumalanga during his father's memorial service being held in Parktown.
JOHANNESBURG - Renowned photographer Sam Nzima's son has paid a moving tribute to his father, thanking other veteran journalists for supporting his family.
Thulani Nzima spoke over the phone from Mpumalanga during his father's memorial service being held in Parktown.
#SamNzima memorial currently taking place in Parktown. The renowned photographer died on Saturday. MR pic.twitter.com/4DqtekmaY6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2018
Nzima died on Saturday in a Nelspruit hospital at the age of 83 after a short illness. He's best known for taking the iconic 1976 photograph of a dying Hector Pieterson being carried by Mbuyisa Makhubu.
Nzima could not make it to Johannesburg but joined the memorial via conference call from his home in Mpumalanga. He says the family appreciates all the support.
“All of you are meeting today to encourage us as the Nzima family. To be strong, but let me tell you it’s not easy.”
He has also thanked the veteran journalists who risked their lives for freedom.
“There are different parts of my dad’s life as a journalist I’ve always cherished. But it’s the relationship with the rest of you present in this room today that really touched me.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial official funeral for the respected photojournalist next Saturday in Mpumalanga.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Police hunt remaining suspects after Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
-
[WATCH] Cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg
-
1 of suspects in Boksburg cash-in-transit heist could be a cop
-
Msimanga's chief of staff Marietha Aucamp resigns
-
1 dead, another wounded in Sandton shooting
-
Dlamini slams media, female journalists for being ‘on the side of men’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.