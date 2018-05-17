Thulani Nzima's moving tribute to his father

Thulani Nzima spoke over the phone from Mpumalanga during his father's memorial service being held in Parktown.

JOHANNESBURG - Renowned photographer Sam Nzima's son has paid a moving tribute to his father, thanking other veteran journalists for supporting his family.

#SamNzima memorial currently taking place in Parktown. The renowned photographer died on Saturday. MR pic.twitter.com/4DqtekmaY6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2018

Nzima died on Saturday in a Nelspruit hospital at the age of 83 after a short illness. He's best known for taking the iconic 1976 photograph of a dying Hector Pieterson being carried by Mbuyisa Makhubu.

Nzima could not make it to Johannesburg but joined the memorial via conference call from his home in Mpumalanga. He says the family appreciates all the support.

“All of you are meeting today to encourage us as the Nzima family. To be strong, but let me tell you it’s not easy.”

He has also thanked the veteran journalists who risked their lives for freedom.

“There are different parts of my dad’s life as a journalist I’ve always cherished. But it’s the relationship with the rest of you present in this room today that really touched me.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial official funeral for the respected photojournalist next Saturday in Mpumalanga.

