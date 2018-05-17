Popular Topics
'The presidency of Jacob Zuma was a total disaster for SA'

That's how Trevor Manuel has described the presidency of Jacob Zuma during his Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Public Lecture at the University of the Western Cape on Wednesday night.

Trevor Manuel delivered the keynote address at the Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Trust Public Lecture hosted by the University of the Western Cape on 16 May 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
CAPE TOWN - A total disaster that left a legacy of bankruptcy.

That's how Trevor Manuel has described the presidency of Jacob Zuma.

Manuel gave the Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Public Lecture at the University of the Western Cape on Wednesday night.

Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel told the audience that South Africa had suffered under the leadership of Jacob Zuma, saying that it will take years for the nation to recover from Zuma's presidency.

"I make no apologies, Archbishop, for my views that the presidency of Jacob Zuma was a total disaster for SA."

WATCH: Trevor Manuel: Jacob Zuma was a total disaster

Manuel didn't hold back in his address, saying that the forcing out of Thabo Mbeki as president marked the start of a period of low governance and that Zumas's time as president has left the nation with the biggest challenge since democracy.

He concluded with a call to all citizens to fight corruption and report any kind of wrongdoing as soon as possible.

WATCH: Trevor Manuel delivers Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Trust lecture

