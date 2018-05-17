Murder accused Thabani Mzolo remanded in custody until next court appearance
Thabani Mzolo is accused of murdering Zolile Khumalo at her residence after he signed in using someone else’s name.
DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend at the Mangosuthu University of Technology has again been remanded in custody until his next court appearance next month.
Thabani Mzolo is accused of murdering Zolile Khumalo at her residence after he signed in using someone else’s name.
Khumalo was laid to rest at the weekend.
Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi is expected to visit the university and the security company to assess the level of safety at the institution's residences.
As magistrate Mohammad Motala was leaving the courtroom, Mzolo also tried to walk out of the dock and pulled a zap sign at journalists and members of the gallery, angering many, including Khumalo’s family.
#ZolileKhumalo [WATCH] Thabani Mzolo pulls a zap sign to journalists as magistrate Mohammad Motala was about to leave the court. Motala reprimands him because he was meant to have been standing still. ZN pic.twitter.com/mTbGwDbkMK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2018
Motala reprimanded Mzolo for his behaviour.
The 23-year-old will remain in police custody until 19 June while the State tries to establish where he lives.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
