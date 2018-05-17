Team of detectives appointed to probe Soweto top cop killing
Brigadier Malefetsane Mofokeng was returning home from a community meeting on Wednesday night when he was cornered by two unknown men.
SOWETO - Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange says a team of detectives has been appointed to investigate the murder of a Soweto top cop.
The Meadowlands Police Station commander was gunned down in a suspected hit in full view of his 14-year-old daughter outside his home in Protea Glen on Wednesday night.
De Lange led a police delegation to the late Brigadier Malefetsane Mofokeng's home on Thursday afternoon.
The police commissioner says Brigadier Mofokeng was returning home from a community meeting on Wednesday night when he was cornered by two unknown men.
“They asked for his service firearm and he told them he wasn’t carrying it. From there, without saying anything, they started shooting at him. The child was with him.”
De Lange has appealed to community members to help police with any information that could lead them to the criminals who murdered him.
“I’ve already established a team of dedicated detectives who are investigating this case. I need more information.”
The Gauteng top cop says she believes the criminals who murdered Mofokeng are known to the community and are members of the community.
“I believe the suspects are around here, the stay here and they are known where they are now.”
She says Soweto police and the entire province have been left devastated by the senseless killing.
“This a senior member and leader in SAPS, so we’re asking ourselves so many questions.”
Police are looking for two young men between the ages of 19 and 20 who are believed to be behind Mofokeng’s murder.
Mofokeng had been in the police service for 37 years and was planning to retire next year.
#copkilling [WATCH] Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe Delange and a delegation from the SAPS arrive at the home of Meadowlands Station Commander who was gun down yesterday. TK pic.twitter.com/Ti4g6Ct6lV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
