Solidarity: Brian Molefe's bid to appeal pension payout ruling will fail
Molefe has approached the Supreme Court of Appeal in an attempt to overturn a ruling ordering him to pay back his multi-million rand pension payout.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity says that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is simply postponing the inevitable.
It doesn't believe that he'll be successful in appealing a ruling on his contentious pension payout.
In April, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed Molefe's application for leave to appeal.
The court found it was unlawful for Molefe to receive this money as part of an "early retirement" pension benefit after his resignation from the power utility in 2016.
Solidarity's Anton van der Bijl: "It's our view that his petition is doomed to fail if his argument is the same as the one he tendered during the High Court proceedings. Then it will not succeed. We have instructed our attorneys to oppose the application."
