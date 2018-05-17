Slain Soweto top cop was ‘like a father’ to community
Some residents of Soweto say they've been left grappling with many unanswered questions following the murder of Brigadier Malefetsane Mofokeng.
JOHANNESBURG - Soweto residents have described their shock at the murder of top cop Malefetsane Mofokeng, saying he was like a father to the community.
The Meadowlands Police Station commander was gunned down outside his Protea Glen home on Wednesday night in a suspected hit in full view of his 14-year-old daughter.
Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange led a delegation to the brigadier's house earlier on Thursday, where she announced a team of detectives have been appointed to investigate the crime.
Some residents of Soweto say they've been left grappling with many unanswered questions following the murder of Brigadier Mofokeng. One man says Mofokeng's death is a great loss to the community.
“Why kill people who help us? Why kill the police? He was like a father to our community.”
He says the slain top cop helped residents with many crime cases which resulted in successful prosecutions.
“He helped us very much and they even solved the cases easily.”
Police have appealed to the community to help them track down two young men believed to be behind Mofokeng's murder.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
