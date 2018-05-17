‘SAPS members who fail firearms competency test shouldn’t be in the field’

General secretary Oscar Skommere says the SAPS must retest officers if they fail the test.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Union (Sapu) says it's aware of South African Police Service (SAPS) members who have failed their firearms competency test.

Sapu says police officers who fail their firearm competency test shouldn't be in the field.

In a written reply from the SAPS to the Democratic Alliance’s Western Cape spokesperson on Community Safety, it was revealed that 27% of officers had to return their firearms. Officers who fail their test have to return their firearms.

Skommere says the safety of police officers is very important because they have to fight crime.

“But it is also the responsibility of SAPS to ensure that those members are trained along [with] the requirements for them to possess the firearms.”

