Samwu: Marietha Aucamp must pay back salary if found guilty
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga's chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp, was placed on special leave on Wednesday after it emerged that she may have misrepresented her qualifications.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) has called for Solly Msimanga's chief of staff Marietha Aucamp to pay back any money she earned from the City of Tshwane if she’s found guilty of misrepresenting her qualifications.
Samwu says the advert for the post clearly indicated that candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree and 12 years’ experience, with five years at senior management.
Samwu regional secretary Mpho Tladi-Nyane says Aucamp did not meet these requirements, adding that those involved in the interviewing panel, including Msimanga, should be held criminally liable for what it calls a fraudulent appointment.
“All the money the city has lost through paying salaries and those things must be recouped from that person. What she did was fraud. You can’t claim to be in a position of a certain qualification when you’re not.”
Msimanga says he will resign as mayor if he’s found to have acted improperly in her appointment.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
