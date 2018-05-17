Sam Nzima to be remembered at memorial service
Nzima is best known for his photo of a dying young Hector Pieterson during the 1976 uprising.
JOHANNESBURG - Veteran photographer Sam Nzima will be remembered by his colleagues and friends at a memorial service in Parktown on Thursday morning.
The icononic journalist died at a Mpumalanga hospital on Saturday. He was 83.
Nzima is best known for his photo of a dying young Hector Pieterson during the 1976 uprising.
He'll be laid to rest on Saturday in a special provincial funeral.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the national flag be flown at half-mast in Mpumalanga during the ceremony.
Spokesperson Khusela Diko: "The president declared a special official funeral for individuals who have made a significant contribution to the life of our country. Mr Nzima was part of a generation of people who showed the brutality of apartheid, using his lens as a tool of struggle."
Popular in Local
-
'The presidency of Jacob Zuma was a total disaster for SA'
-
Hermanus protesters give authorities ultimatum to respond to demands
-
Mduduzi Manana opens perjury case against former domestic Christine Wiro
-
Christopher Panayiotou defence argues judge overlooked vital evidence
-
EFF vows to act against NMB Speaker if Trollip no-confidence motion blocked
-
EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issue
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.