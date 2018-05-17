Popular Topics
Sam Nzima to be remembered at memorial service

Nzima is best known for his photo of a dying young Hector Pieterson during the 1976 uprising.

FILE: Former journalist Sam Nzima, with an image of the iconic Hector Pieterson picture he took in 1976, in his home studio in Bushbuckridge Mpumalanga. Picture: EWN
Mia Lindeque one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran photographer Sam Nzima will be remembered by his colleagues and friends at a memorial service in Parktown on Thursday morning.

The icononic journalist died at a Mpumalanga hospital on Saturday. He was 83.

Nzima is best known for his photo of a dying young Hector Pieterson during the 1976 uprising.

He'll be laid to rest on Saturday in a special provincial funeral.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the national flag be flown at half-mast in Mpumalanga during the ceremony.

Spokesperson Khusela Diko: "The president declared a special official funeral for individuals who have made a significant contribution to the life of our country. Mr Nzima was part of a generation of people who showed the brutality of apartheid, using his lens as a tool of struggle."

