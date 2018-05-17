SA plastic industry breaks recycling record

According to Petco, 2.15 billion plastic bottles were recycled by the South African PET plastic industry last year.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans are doing their bit to go green, hitting record numbers for recycling plastic bottles.

According to Petco, 2.15 billion plastic bottles were recycled by the South African PET plastic industry last year. It weighs more than 93 thousand tonnes that were collected out of more than 143 tonnes of bottles placed on the market.

Petco CEO Cheri Scholtz says the figures equate to a post-consumer bottle recycling rate of 65%, representing a 3% year-on-year increase in tonnage.

"We were very pleased. Increasing our tonnage by 3% from the year before was an excellent result in quite a challenging year.

"We are very motivated by all the partnerships out there and how PET recycling, specifically, is doing pretty well in South Africa," Scholtz said.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)