Pollard to lead Bulls in Buenos Aires
Handre Pollard will lead the Vodacom Bulls in Buenos Aires when they take on the Jaguares in their crucial Super Rugby clash at Estadio Jose Amalfitani.
Pollard takes over the captaincy from Burger Odendaal, one of three players out injured from the team that beat the Sharks in Pretoria last weekend, and will slot in at inside centre. This will hand a starting debut to Manie Libbok at flyhalf.
Libbok has made six appearances off the bench for the Bulls already.
Injured lock, Lood de Jager, will be replaced by Jason Jenkins who will partner RG Snyman for the first time this year.
The flanker berth vacated by Jenkins will be filled by Thembelani Bholi, with Handre Stassen taking over the impact role Bholi had against the Sharks.
Bulls coach, John Mitchell named Trevor Nyakane as loose head in place of the injured Lizo Gqoboka, with Conrad van Vuuren moving into the number three jersey.
Former Junior Springbok, JT Jackson, has been named on the bench and will make his Super Rugby debut if he takes to the field.
BULLS SQUAD
Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Handré Pollard (c), 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Roelof Smit, 5 Jason Jenkins, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Adriaan Strauss, 1 Trevor Nyakane.
Subs: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Frans van Wyk, 18 Mox Mxoli, 19 Hendré Stassen, 20 Nic de Jager, 21 André Warner, 22 JT Jackson, 23 Divan Rossouw.
