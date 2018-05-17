Police investigate murder after Sandton shooting

A criminal opened fire on a bakkie carrying four occupants on the William Nicol and Sandton Drive intersection before racing off on a motorcycle.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a murder case after a man was shot dead in Sandton on Thursday afternoon.

The bakkie stopped at the nearest garage where the man was declared dead on the scene. Two other occupants were wounded during the shooting.

The police's Granville Meyer said: “They started shooting at an oncoming bakkie. The matter will

be investigated.”

