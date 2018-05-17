Police investigate murder after Sandton shooting
A criminal opened fire on a bakkie carrying four occupants on the William Nicol and Sandton Drive intersection before racing off on a motorcycle.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a murder case after a man was shot dead in Sandton on Thursday afternoon.
The bakkie stopped at the nearest garage where the man was declared dead on the scene. Two other occupants were wounded during the shooting.
The police's Granville Meyer said: “They started shooting at an oncoming bakkie. The matter will
be investigated.”
《Sandton》 @EMER_G_MED & @Netcare911_sa attending to a multiple shooting at the Total Garage just off Sandton Drive. 1 dead, 1 critically injured. @ewnupdates @IamAlexSweet @KevinLerena @_ArriveAlive @Sandton_News pic.twitter.com/jqpK6iptig— EMER-G-MED (@EMER_G_MED) May 17, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
