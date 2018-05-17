Police hunt remaining suspects after Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
The police have recovered some of the stolen cash as well as several firearms. Meanwhile, dramatic video footage of the heist has emerged.
PRETORIA - Police are on the hunt for two more groups of gunmen in two cars after the arrest of five suspects linked to the brazen East Rand cash-in-transit heist.
The armed gang cornered two cash vans on Atlas Road in Boksburg on Thursday morning before using explosives to blow open each of them. It’s believed eight people, including two bystanders, were injured in the crime.
The police’s Mavela Masondo says five suspects were chased in a luxury SUV until their arrest at the George Goch Hostel.
“During the chase, they shot at the police and there was an exchange of fire. None of our members were injured; we have since arrested these ones and the others are still at large.”
Traffic came to standstill as several gunmen in at least two vehicles took up strategic positions around the intersection before blowing up the vans. And then came gunfire.
Many drivers made a hasty retreat, while some stopped to film the attack.
Robbers on the lookout could be seen holding assault rifles while their accomplices loaded bags of cash into a luxury SUV. Within three minutes of the first explosion, the criminals fled the scene at high speed.
