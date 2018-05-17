Peace march planned after mosque attack in Verulam
Last week three unknown men stormed the place of worship, killing one and injuring others.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Interfaith Council of South Africa and religious leaders from the Muslim community are planning a peace march in Verulam.
LISTEN: Verulam mosque attack: ‘It’s too early to talk about Isis'
Chairman and founder of the mosque Azaad Seedat says he hopes this never happens again.
“We hope the message filters out to those who have extreme views that this is not the place to ventilate your feeling.”
One of the men who was hospitalised after the attack has now been discharged from hospital. It’s understood he received threats following the incident and has since been moved to a place of safety.
The council's Bheki Ngcobo says the peace march will send a message of unity.
“We have a clear message to send, so we’re preparing a peace walk in Verulam.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
