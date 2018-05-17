Parly committee ‘disturbed’ by murder of Meadowlands station commander

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Parly committee ‘disturbed’ by murder of Meadowlands station commander

Committee chair Fracois Beukman says the killing of the brigadier must be viewed as an attack on the rule of law.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police says it’s deeply disturbed by the murder of a Meadowlands police station commander.

The brigadier was shot outside his Soweto home last night when he was accosted by an unknown group of men.

The motive for the killing is being investigated.

Committee chair Fracois Beukman says this must be viewed as an attack on the rule of law.

“The continuous shameless maiming of police officers cannot continue unabated as it has the potential of dissuading people from entering the police service. Also, the devastation it has on families,” Beukman said.

“We believe that the proliferation of arms which are used in such attacks remain a matter of serious concern for the committee and South Africans in general.”

Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe Delanga is visiting the brigadier's family and colleagues on Thursday morning.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA