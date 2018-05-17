Parly committee ‘disturbed’ by murder of Meadowlands station commander

Committee chair Fracois Beukman says the killing of the brigadier must be viewed as an attack on the rule of law.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police says it’s deeply disturbed by the murder of a Meadowlands police station commander.

The brigadier was shot outside his Soweto home last night when he was accosted by an unknown group of men.

The motive for the killing is being investigated.

Committee chair Fracois Beukman says this must be viewed as an attack on the rule of law.

“The continuous shameless maiming of police officers cannot continue unabated as it has the potential of dissuading people from entering the police service. Also, the devastation it has on families,” Beukman said.

“We believe that the proliferation of arms which are used in such attacks remain a matter of serious concern for the committee and South Africans in general.”

Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe Delanga is visiting the brigadier's family and colleagues on Thursday morning.

#copkilling [WATCH] Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe Delange and a delegation from the SAPS arrive at the home of Meadowlands Station Commander who was gun down yesterday. TK pic.twitter.com/Ti4g6Ct6lV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)