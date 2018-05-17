NPA 'satisfied' court dismissed Panayiotou's conviction appeal
Christopher Panayiotou lawyers brought the application yesterday arguing Judge Dayalin Chetty overlooked vital evidence.
CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the decision by the Port Elizabeth High Court to dismiss an application for leave to appeal Christopher Panayiotou's murder conviction.
Panayiotou was sentenced to life after he was convicted of killing his wife Jayde in November last year. His lawyers brought the application on Wednesday, arguing Judge Dayalin Chetty overlooked vital evidence.
Panayiotou's two co-accused Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko also brought bids to challenge their sentences. But their attempts have failed, with the judge on Thursday concluding their arguments have no merit.
Chetty insists his judgment documented the full extent of the plan devised to have Jayde killed in April 2016.
The NPA’s Tsepho Ndwalaza said: “As the NPA, we can say that we are satisfied with the decision of the court. Judge Dayalin Chetty did dismiss the appeal and we believe that he did the right thing. That’s the right decision.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
