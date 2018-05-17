Neymar worried about foot as he prepares to return from injury
He has been out of action since spraining his ankle and fracturing his fifth metatarsal in February which led him to undergo surgery in Brazil.
SAO PAULO - Brazilian striker Neymar said getting fit for the World Cup following surgery has been the biggest challenge of his career and he is also worried about how his injured foot will respond to top-class competition.
“This injury is difficult, and the biggest challenge is right now, going to the World Cup after not playing for three months,” the 26-year-old Paris St Germain forward said on a sponsor’s social media channel.
“The expectations are very high, not just from the fans but from me as well, that’s why this is the biggest challenge I’m facing.”
He has been out of action since spraining his ankle and fracturing his fifth metatarsal on 25 February which led him to undergo surgery in Brazil.
The striker said he feared he would miss the June 14-July 15 World Cup finals in Russia in the immediate aftermath of suffering the injury.
“I was a bit worried I might not be ready in time but after I had the scans, they...told me about the surgery, how long the recovery would take, and that helped to calm me down.
“I’ve started training with the ball, I’ve started shooting and passing and now it’s just a case of improving,” he added. “I feel good, comfortable, at ease. Of course, there is a certain worry, fear, but little by little I’ll lose that.”
Neymar, who joined the Ligue 1 club from Barcelona for a record €222 million (£193.6 million) last August, is expected to be fully fit by the time Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on June 17.
The five-times world champions will also play Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.
Popular in Sport
-
Lions assistant coach Mongalo charged with indecent assault in Australia
-
Nelson Mandela Centenary match: Barça 3 - Sundowns 1
-
Man City earn record-breaking farewell for Yaya
-
Barca wins Nelson Mandela Centenary match against Sundowns
-
[WATCH] Barcelona FC touch down in Johannesburg
-
Rapturous fans welcome Barcelona stars to SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.