Nehawu extends ultimatum to govt by 2 weeks to tackle NW problems

BRITS - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has extended its ultimatum to government by two weeks to tackle a list of demands handed to the inter-ministerial task team on problems faced by workers in the North West.

On Wednesday the union gave the task team 24 hours to respond or risk a two-day stay away by workers in the province.

Both parties met in Brits on Thursday afternoon and agreed on a process to resolve the current impasse. After threatening to bring public service in the province to a standstill, Nehawu now says it is satisfied with the response of the inter-ministerial task team and will hold off on the planned stay away.

“We are going to put on hold the stay away to give space to the process,” general secretary Zola Saphetha said.

Speaking on behalf of the task team, Phumla Williams says they are committed to finding a speedy resolution to workers’ grievances.

“Some of the ministries that the unions have expressed to wish to meet with, there is [a] commitment that those meetings will take place before they go back to report back to Cabinet,” she said.

The ministerial task team will report back to Cabinet next Wednesday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)