Nehawu extends ultimatum to govt by 2 weeks to tackle NW problems
On Wednesday the union gave the task team 24 hours to respond or risk a two-day stay away by workers in the province.
BRITS - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has extended its ultimatum to government by two weeks to tackle a list of demands handed to the inter-ministerial task team on problems faced by workers in the North West.
On Wednesday the union gave the task team 24 hours to respond or risk a two-day stay away by workers in the province.
Both parties met in Brits on Thursday afternoon and agreed on a process to resolve the current impasse. After threatening to bring public service in the province to a standstill, Nehawu now says it is satisfied with the response of the inter-ministerial task team and will hold off on the planned stay away.
“We are going to put on hold the stay away to give space to the process,” general secretary Zola Saphetha said.
Speaking on behalf of the task team, Phumla Williams says they are committed to finding a speedy resolution to workers’ grievances.
“Some of the ministries that the unions have expressed to wish to meet with, there is [a] commitment that those meetings will take place before they go back to report back to Cabinet,” she said.
The ministerial task team will report back to Cabinet next Wednesday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
#NehawuShutdown The GCIS’s Phumla Williams says they had a “useful” engagement with Nehawu. MS pic.twitter.com/pTs5nQkhYy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Msimanga's chief of staff Marietha Aucamp resigns
-
Police hunt remaining suspects after Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
-
1 of suspects in Boksburg cash-in-transit heist could be a cop
-
[WATCH] Cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg
-
Police investigate murder after Sandton shooting
-
[UPDATE] Cops arrest four after cash-in-transit heist, shoot-out in Boksburg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.