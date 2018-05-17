Msimanga's chief of staff Marietha Aucamp resigns

Aucamp had been placed on special leave on Wednesday after it emerged that she may have misrepresented her qualifications.

JOHANNESBURG - Marietha Aucamphas resigned as Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga's chief of staff.

Aucamp had been placed on special leave on Wednesday after it emerged that she may have misrepresented her qualifications.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the mayor says he asked her to resign and has accepted her resignation.

More to follow.