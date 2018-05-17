Tshwane Mayor Msimanga denies any wrongdoing in appointment of chief of staff

Marietha Aucamp was placed on special leave on Wednesday after it emerged that she may have misrepresented her qualifications.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has denied any wrongdoing in the appointment of Marietha Aucamp as his chief of staff despite her not having the required qualifications.

Msimanga says that he's prepared to resign if it is found that he acted improperly.

Aucamp was placed on special leave on Wednesday after it emerged that she may have misrepresented her qualifications.

Msimanga conceded that when he and a panel interviewed her for the more than R1 million per year job, they believed she had a B-Tech qualification.

It turns out she doesn't and the mayor says that an investigation will take place over the next week.

Msimanga insists that he's done nothing wrong.

"If anybody has information that suggests that Msimanga knew, or the panel knew, before he interviewed Ms Aucamp, I will resign."