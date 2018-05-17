Moyane wants Judge Kate O'Regan to recuse herself from disciplinary inquiry

Tom Moyane has accused Judge Kate O'Regan of a conflict of interest because of her role in corruption watch.

JOHANNESBURG - In another fightback attempt against his disciplinary charges, suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane has asked that the judge presiding over his disciplinary inquiry recuse herself.

Moyane has accused Judge Kate O'Regan of a conflict of interest because of her role in Corruption Watch.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane two months ago and he's now facing 12 charges of wrongdoing.

Eyewitness News has seen a letter from Moyane’s legal team to Judge O’Regan telling her to recuse herself from the inquiry so that the process would be fair.

Moyane is arguing that O’Regan sits on the board of Corruption Watch which has long lobbied for his dismissal from Sars. They have also laid charges against him.

Moyane’s lawyer Eric Mabuza says O’regan is biased against Moyane and would not give him a fair hearing.

This action by Moyane comes after Ramaphosa rejected his request to settle the matter on Tuesday.

