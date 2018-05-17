Moyane wants Judge Kate O'Regan to recuse herself from disciplinary inquiry
Tom Moyane has accused Judge Kate O'Regan of a conflict of interest because of her role in corruption watch.
JOHANNESBURG - In another fightback attempt against his disciplinary charges, suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane has asked that the judge presiding over his disciplinary inquiry recuse herself.
Moyane has accused Judge Kate O'Regan of a conflict of interest because of her role in Corruption Watch.
President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane two months ago and he's now facing 12 charges of wrongdoing.
Eyewitness News has seen a letter from Moyane’s legal team to Judge O’Regan telling her to recuse herself from the inquiry so that the process would be fair.
Moyane is arguing that O’Regan sits on the board of Corruption Watch which has long lobbied for his dismissal from Sars. They have also laid charges against him.
Moyane’s lawyer Eric Mabuza says O’regan is biased against Moyane and would not give him a fair hearing.
This action by Moyane comes after Ramaphosa rejected his request to settle the matter on Tuesday.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Msimanga's chief of staff Marietha Aucamp resigns
-
Police hunt remaining suspects after Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
-
1 of suspects in Boksburg cash-in-transit heist could be a cop
-
[WATCH] Cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg
-
Police investigate murder after Sandton shooting
-
[UPDATE] Cops arrest four after cash-in-transit heist, shoot-out in Boksburg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.