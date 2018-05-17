Mnangagwa mentioned in corruption case involving ex-Zanu-PF minister

A public relations company allegedly got a contract with the Zimbabwe Power Company three years ago after it claimed it was sent by Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was then the vice president of Zimbabwe.

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name has been dragged into a court case in which former energy minister Samuel Undenge is being tried for criminal abuse of office.

The court has heard that a public relations company got a contract with the state power firm three years ago after it claimed it was sent by Mnangagwa, who was then the country’s vice president.

Undenge was aligned to former first lady Grace Mugabe’s faction of the ruling Zanu-PF.

But the former energy minister lost his position in the wake of Robert Mugabe's fall from power, and in January he was arrested and charged with criminal abuse of office.

Undenge is accused of illegally awarding a contract to a firm run by a Zanu-PF MP to do public relations for the Zimbabwe Power Company.

News website New Zimbabwe quotes a defence lawyer as saying Undenge was misled into believing the firm's directors had been sent by Mnangagwa.

The trial continues next week.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)