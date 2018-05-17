Mnangagwa mentioned in corruption case involving ex-Zanu-PF minister

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Mnangagwa mentioned in corruption case involving ex-Zanu-PF minister

A public relations company allegedly got a contract with the Zimbabwe Power Company three years ago after it claimed it was sent by Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was then the vice president of Zimbabwe.

FILE: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa looks on after he was officially sworn-in during a ceremony in Harare on 24 November 2017. Picture: AFP
FILE: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa looks on after he was officially sworn-in during a ceremony in Harare on 24 November 2017. Picture: AFP
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name has been dragged into a court case in which former energy minister Samuel Undenge is being tried for criminal abuse of office.

The court has heard that a public relations company got a contract with the state power firm three years ago after it claimed it was sent by Mnangagwa, who was then the country’s vice president.

Undenge was aligned to former first lady Grace Mugabe’s faction of the ruling Zanu-PF.

But the former energy minister lost his position in the wake of Robert Mugabe's fall from power, and in January he was arrested and charged with criminal abuse of office.

Undenge is accused of illegally awarding a contract to a firm run by a Zanu-PF MP to do public relations for the Zimbabwe Power Company.

News website New Zimbabwe quotes a defence lawyer as saying Undenge was misled into believing the firm's directors had been sent by Mnangagwa.

The trial continues next week.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA