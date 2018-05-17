Mduduzi Manana’s legal team ready to prove his innocence
Manana’s legal team say they want their day in court to test claims made by the ANC MP'S former domestic worker.
JOHANNESBURG - Mduduzi Manana’s legal team say they want their day in court to test claims made by the ANC MP'S former domestic worker.
Christine Wiro laid a complaint of common assault against Manana, accusing him of pushing her down the stairs when she opened the door for a visitor at this Fourways home without his permission over a week ago.
Manana has denied these allegations and a case of perjury has been opened against Wiro.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has asked for an investigation into claims that Manana tried to bribe the woman to drop the case against him.
Manana's lawyer says his visitor, who witnessed the incident, has given police a statement contradicting Wiro’s account.
Manana's lawyer also says that there’s no legal ground for the DA’s bribery case against Manana, calling it political noise.
An audio clip emerged purporting to be Manana offering Wiro R100,000 to drop the case.
The ANC MP has denied trying this and in a statement accused the Wiro family of lying.
