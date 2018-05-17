Mduduzi Manana opens perjury case against former domestic Christine Wiro

Christine Wiro accused Manana of pushing her down the stairs at his Fourways home in front of a guest, whom she opened the door for without his consent, more than a week ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that African National Congress (ANC) MP Mduduzi Manana has opened a perjury case against his former domestic worker Christine Wiro.

Provincial police have now also taken over Wiro's common assault case.

Gauteng police have confirmed that provincial detectives have been roped in to look at both Manana and Wiro's cases, which they filed separately. Manana opened the case at the Douglasdale Police Station on Monday, the same day that the Democratic Alliance opened an extortion, bribery and corruption case.

This came after Times live released an audio recording in which Manana seemingly offered Wiro R100,000 to drop the charges.

Manana denies the claim, saying that it was in fact the Wiro family who tried to get money from him.

Wiro has been removed from her house after raising concerns over her safety.