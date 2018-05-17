'Mayor of Sandton' donates R40K to Cape varsity students
The man says he started his studies in 2006 and has always dreamt of uplifting students.
CAPE TOWN - While opposition parties on Thursday lamented that fee-free education has not solved the myriad of problems faced by many poor students on campuses across the country, a Sandton consultant has donated R40,000 to varsity students in Cape Town.
The man, who has asked to be identified as "Malcolm X" or "Mayor of Sandton," says it’s his life mission to help out where he can.
In the last 24 hours, students lined up for cash at Stellenbosch, UWC, CPUT and UCT.
He says he started his studies in 2006 and has always dreamt of uplifting students. The man says he grew up poor and often went to class on an empty stomach.
“I’ve always said when I’m rich, I’m going to benefit students. I’m still not rich today.”
At Stellenbosch University, some students received between R750 and R2,000.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
