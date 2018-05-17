Manager of Ethiopia's Dangote cement plant killed

The Dangote cement plant, established four years ago, is the largest in Ethiopia and has come under attack before in demonstrations for Oromiya land rights.

PRETORIA - The manager of an Ethiopian cement plant owned by Africa's richest man has been killed in the violence-torn Oromiya region.

Deep karma, his secretary and driver were all shot dead while returning from the Dangote cement factory in Addis Ababa.

The Dangote cement plant, established four years ago, is the largest in Ethiopia and has come under attack before in demonstrations for Oromiya land rights.

The motivation for yesterday’s killings is unclear. The Ethiopian government, now led by a former army officer from Oromiya Abiy Ahmed, says it's pursuing the attackers.

This is the first attack since Ahmed promised a new political beginning in Oromiya with more democratic rights.

Thousands have been released since January, including journalists and dissidents who have been jailed for a variety of charges including terrorism.

