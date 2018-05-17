Lions assistant coach Mongalo charged with indecent assault in Australia

Emirates Lions defense coach, Joey Mongalo, has been charged with the indecent assault of a 26-year-old Sydney woman during the team’s tour of Australasia last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Emirates Lions defense coach, Joey Mongalo, has been charged with the indecent assault of a 26-year-old Sydney woman during the team’s tour of Australasia last month.

According to Timeslive, Mongalo was charged with indecently assaulting a female hotel staff member in a stairwell during the team's stay in Sydney during their Australasian tour in late April.

Mongalo appeared in a Sydney court last week where he received conditional bail, until his next court appearance on 20 June.

The Lions Rugby Company issued a statement saying that they were aware of the charge against Mongalo.

“The Lions Rugby Company is aware of the allegations that has been made against Johannes Nthoro Mongalo."

“The company does not seek to make any further comment on the matter given that the matter is being handled by the New South Wales Police (NSW) and is before the NSW court system."

“The company understands that Mr Mongalo intends to defend the allegation that has been made against him."

"To that end‚ the company also understands that Mr Mongalo has retained legal representation in relation to the matter.”