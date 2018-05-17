KZN premier calls for calm ahead of meeting to decide foreign shop owners' fate

Foreigners received a letter from the local business association earlier this month, giving them until today to close shop and vacate the province's townships.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu is calling for calm across the province on Thursday morning as community members meet to decide on the fate of foreign business owners operating in townships.

They’re accused of operating unfairly and not employing South Africans.

The KZN government met with the two groups earlier this week to quell the tensions and resolved to register and regulate all businesses in townships.

This morning’s meeting between the local business association and KZN community members is crucial.

It will determine whether foreign nationals can continue to trade in townships.



Premier Willies Mchunu is appealing for cool heads.

"There must not be instability in the province but there must also not be illegal actions."

Ethiopian business owner Jamal Mohammed says they will just apply the wait and see approach.

"We can't believe that they won't do anything but we have to see. We're already appealing to the government to help us protect our business."

KZN police remain on high alert.

