KZN foreign nationals: Govt promised us we wouldn’t have to close our shops
Earlier this month, the North Region Business Association sent a letter to foreign shop owners instructing them to shut down by the end of Thursday (17 May).
DURBAN - Despite fears of possible xenophobic attacks in Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu, foreign nationals who have spaza shops there are continuing to operate.
Earlier this month, the North Region Business Association sent a letter to foreign shop owners instructing them to shut down by the end of Thursday (17 May).
It’s understood some spaza shops of Ethiopian and Somali owners were attacked at the weekend, accused of “killing local businesses”.
But on Monday night, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu called an urgent meeting with the two groups and the Economic Development Department to try and find a solution.
KwaZulu-Natal police remain on high alert in these regions despite an agreement that the next seven days will be used to close down shops that are unlicensed and operating illegally.
Member of the Ethiopian community association Jamal Mohammad says they are continuing to operate normally.
“We never closed our shops. Nobody closed their shops. The government promised us that we wouldn’t have to close our shops so we just operate normally.”
Meanwhile, the North Region Business Association’s Vusi Msomi says they are confident government fully understands their cries.
The eThekwini municipality is also expected to start drafting and implementing regulations that will govern spaza shops in the city.
