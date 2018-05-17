Kekana, Ngema & Spokes H to receive lifetime achievement awards at Samas
The Sama24 award ceremony is on 2 June 2018 and will be broadcast live from Sun City, North West.
JOHANNESBURG - Legendary South African musicians Steve Kekana, Mbongeni Ngema and Spokes H have all been selected as the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement awards at this year's South African Music Awards (Sama24).
Steve Kekana (59) who became famous in the 70s and 80s, has released more than 40 albums and is known for hit classics such as Raising My Family and Take Your Love And Keep It. Kekana holds a BJuris and LLB degrees and is an advocate and lecturer in Labour Law at the University of South Africa.
Writer, lyricist, composer, director and theatre producer Ngema has written and starred in many iconic South Africa theatre productions, including Sarafina a production which saw its leading star Leleti Khumalo receive a Tony Award nomination in the 1980s and a Hollywood spin-off in the early 90s.
He has released over 10 albums to date, producing hit tracks such as Stimela Sase Zola.
Born Letona Spokes Hlatshwayo, the late Spokes H will be honoured posthumously. He became a household name in the 1980s with hit songs such as Tamatisous and carried on the winning streak into the 1990s with
anthems like Rabaki and Peace Magents.
Hlatshwayo died aged 45 in 2013.
Nhlanhla Sibisi, Recording Industry of South Africa CEO congratulated the Life Achiever Awards recipients: "We salute this year's recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Their sterling careers will not go unnoticed and these accolades are reminders of how they contributed to the music industry. Congratulations to Spokes H
posthumously, Steve Kekana and Mbongeni Ngema. You did us proud."
The Sama24 award ceremony is on 2 June 2018 and will be broadcast live from Sun City, North West.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 16 May 2018
-
Gone in a flash! Disgruntled customers share frustrations over FlySafair R4 sale
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 15 May 2018
-
So how does Donald Glover feel about the decoding of 'This is America'?
-
[WATCH] The Royal Wedding: Wacky products on sale
-
[WATCH] The Royal Wedding: The changing face of the press
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.