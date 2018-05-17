Kekana, Ngema & Spokes H to receive lifetime achievement awards at Samas

The Sama24 award ceremony is on 2 June 2018 and will be broadcast live from Sun City, North West.

JOHANNESBURG - Legendary South African musicians Steve Kekana, Mbongeni Ngema and Spokes H have all been selected as the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement awards at this year's South African Music Awards (Sama24).

Steve Kekana (59) who became famous in the 70s and 80s, has released more than 40 albums and is known for hit classics such as Raising My Family and Take Your Love And Keep It. Kekana holds a BJuris and LLB degrees and is an advocate and lecturer in Labour Law at the University of South Africa.

Writer, lyricist, composer, director and theatre producer Ngema has written and starred in many iconic South Africa theatre productions, including Sarafina a production which saw its leading star Leleti Khumalo receive a Tony Award nomination in the 1980s and a Hollywood spin-off in the early 90s.

He has released over 10 albums to date, producing hit tracks such as Stimela Sase Zola.

Born Letona Spokes Hlatshwayo, the late Spokes H will be honoured posthumously. He became a household name in the 1980s with hit songs such as Tamatisous and carried on the winning streak into the 1990s with

anthems like Rabaki and Peace Magents.

Hlatshwayo died aged 45 in 2013.

Nhlanhla Sibisi, Recording Industry of South Africa CEO congratulated the Life Achiever Awards recipients: "We salute this year's recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Their sterling careers will not go unnoticed and these accolades are reminders of how they contributed to the music industry. Congratulations to Spokes H

posthumously, Steve Kekana and Mbongeni Ngema. You did us proud."

The Sama24 award ceremony is on 2 June 2018 and will be broadcast live from Sun City, North West.