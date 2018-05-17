International day against homophobia, transphobia & biphobia commemorated
Discussions taking place at the SAHRC are focused on how various organisations and NGOs deal with LGBTI-related crimes and stigma.
JOHANNESBURG - The Foundation for Human Rights, the Justice and Constitutional Development Department and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) are today commemorating the International Day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia through a workshop.
Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development John Jeffery says he hopes all South Africans who are not in the LGBTI community reject their own prejudice.
“Religion and culture obviously play a major role in people’s attitudes.”
Jeffery hopes through today’s talks, more work is directed at ironing out misunderstandings.
“More work needs to be done in explaining to society what it is to be gay, bisexual or transsexual.”
He says the results of the baseline survey conducted by the Foundation of Human Rights shows a South Africa more willing to accept people of a different sexual orientation.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
