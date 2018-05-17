So how does Donald Glover feel about the decoding of 'This is America'?

The music video created a lot of buzz on social media, with many trying to analyse so-called hidden messages.

JOHANNESBURG - Almost everyone's beeeen talking about This is America, deconstructing, reconstructing and musing about what Childish Gambino is trying to say in his hard-hitting new track.

And almost everyone's been listening to the chatter. Well, almost everyone except one man - Donald Glover, who happens to be Childish Gambino himself.

When Glover dropped the video for This is America on Youtube earlier this month it sparked a buzz across all social platforms, rocketing to over 120 million views in two weeks.

The video has certainly been one of the most analysed songs, with some even dubbing it a work of art.

Lifestyle publisher The Insider even produced a video titled "Hidden Meanings Behind Childish Gambino's This Is America Video Explained", which has so far had garnered over 9.2 million views. It seems everyone is dying to know what was behind Gambino's thinking.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live didn't seem fussedwhen asked if he cared that so many people were trying to explain what the meaning behind his video.

Kimmel told him there were dozens of opinion pieces and articles produced to try to decode his work. Glover said friends had sent him a few things.

"But personally, I have not been on the internet. I don't want to be in all of it. It's bad for me, I'm really sensitive. So I was just like, just let it be."

WATCH: Donald Glover on his 'This is America' music video.

However, online lifestyle publisher The Insider took it upon themselves to decode. It notes that This Is America has become an overnight cultural phenomenon with the internet quick to point out tons of hidden messages throughout the piece.

The Insider's Alana Yzola explains: "Throughout the piece, Gambino plays the complex role of America, from violence to music entertainment as a destruction."

American filmmaker, actor, and author Justin Simien also picked up signs and symbols and shared these on Twitter.

That participation may include the misleading of impressionable black youth along with outright brutality against other black people. It may even result in our attention spans (articulated through razor thin depth of field) being distracted from the suicidal mayhem around us. pic.twitter.com/K7C5U6chc1 — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

Yzola then goes on to explain hidden messages in what he is wearing, starting with the pants, which have apparently been linked to old Confederate uniform, she then moves to explain the two gold chains, the man with the guitar, Gambino's exaggerated movements and his facial expressions.

In the opening bridge, Gambino raps: "We just wanna party, party just for fun." Yzola alluded that to how media entertainment is used as a destruction from real issues at hand.

Gambino is seen doing a combination of popular dance memes sporadically interrupted with bug eyes. Simien says Gambino in embodying Jim Crow.

According to Wikipedia, the Jim Crow persona was a theatre character by Thomas D Rice and an ethnic depiction in accordance with contemporary Caucasian ideas of African-Americans and their culture. The character was based on a folk trickster named Jim Crow that was long popular among black slaves.

That someone being, as the net has deduced, is Jim Crow, who Gambino embodies with a combination of popular dance memes sporadically interrupted with bug eyes. Jim Crow returns to Travon's father with a gun. Our father's guitar is gone. His head shrouded in white. Spoiler alert. pic.twitter.com/qvEdUgVZyH — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

About the gwara gwara dance which originated in South Africa was popularised by DJ Bongz, Yzola says: "This could be a possible nod to similarities in racism in America and South Africa's apartheid."

She then goes on to explain the man on the white horse in the background, the choir and the shooting that follows.

It's also worth noting that after every shooting, the gun is taken away in a red cloth and the gun is delicately taken away from Gambino's hands. Could the care in which the gun is handled after each shooting symbolise how "red America values guns over human lives"?

The finals scenes show Gambino and Sza surrounded by old American cars, still in the warehouse. And finally, he is seen running away, doing everything in his power to escape.

"It's as if he has finally snapped out of America's spell and he is doing everything to survive," says Yzola.

WATCH: Hidden messages in 'This is America'