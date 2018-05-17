Hermanus protesters give authorities ultimatum to respond to demands
Protests erupted again in the community on Wednesday as backyarders continue their fight for land and housing.
CAPE TOWN - Protesting Hermanus residents have handed over a memorandum of demands to the Overstrand Municipality.
A feedback meeting between municipality officials, Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and disgruntled residents was disrupted on Tuesday night.
Demonstrations first broke out in the area in March, following a thwarted land invasion.
Councillor Lindile Ntsabo says that demonstrators have given authorities until the end of the week for a response.
"They are saying that government has taken time on this promise and they want to occupy the land, that is the current problem. They are saying that they are not being taken seriously and that it is taking too long."
