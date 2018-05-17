Hermanus landowners agree to sell land for govt housing

Protests erupted in the community earlier this week as residents continue their fight for land and housing.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department has confirmed landowners in Hermanus have agreed to sell it government for housing.

Protests erupted in the Overstrand town earlier this week as backyarders from the Zwelilhe community continued their fight for land and housing.

Demonstrators on Wednesday handed over a memorandum of demands to officials at the Overstrand Municipality, saying they're frustrated because the process of providing adequate housing and land is taking too long.

They demanded the municipality give them the go-ahead by the end of this week to erect structures at Schulphoek.

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said: "They've agreed to sell. The next thing now is to ensure we get on site as soon as possible and get our property valuers on site, to determine the value of the land and make arrangements to buy it."

Chaos first erupted in the community in March following a thwarted land invasion. About 7,000 backyarders need to be placed.

Community leader Theron Mqhu says they've been taken by authorities to visit three possible sites in Hermanus, which they are not interested in.

“They would talk about the other three sites, we don’t care about those sites, we only want Schulphoek. If you look at it, you will also see that Schulphoek is bigger than the present Zwelihle at is sits.”

