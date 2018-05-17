Govt says extensive work continues to end listeria outbreak

Since ready-to-eat products from the food company have been recalled, the number of cases has decreased.

JOHANNESBURG - Government says extensive work continues both locally and with international trading partners to ensure the risk of listeria is confined to recalled products.

There have been over 1,000 confirmed listeriosis cases in the country and about 200 deaths after the deadly strain of the disease was found at Tiger Brands' Enterprise factory in Polokwane, which is believed to be the source of the outbreak.

Since ready-to-eat products from the food company have been recalled, the number of cases has decreased.

Government, led by the departments of health, agriculture and trade and industry, have been working tirelessly alongside experts to control and end the listeria outbreak.

The recall and destruction of contaminated products are being closely monitored and factories that have produced these products are now reviewing their health and safety procedures.

Imported meat products continue to be inspected and officials are ensuring that the disease is confined to those products that have been recalled.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said this week that the situation is now under control with fewer than five cases being reported per week in comparison to 40 every seven days during the outbreak.

Several national and international meetings have been held regarding communicable diseases and a review of food safety legislation is being conducted.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)