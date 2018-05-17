Popular Topics
Gone in a flash! Disgruntled customers share frustrations over FlySafair R4 sale

Unlucky customers took to Twitter to question the buying process and whether or not it is a PR stunt to get more customers.

FlySafair R4 ticket sale. Picture: @FlySafair/Twitter.
FlySafair R4 ticket sale. Picture: @FlySafair/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African airline FlySafair has become popular for its dirt cheap annual air ticket sale where customers can make purchases for next to nothing, but while some are lucky to bag a few, those not so lucky are crying foul.

FlySafair holds an annual sale where customers can get tickets for as little as a few silver coins. This year, 30,000 were up for grabs for only R4, but there's a catch.

The airline's website suffered under heavy traffic when the sale first launched and therefore had to launch a digital waiting room where only a few customers would gain entry into the site at a time. The site makes a random selection per batch, so it's essentially a matter of crossing your fingers and not who is first.

The doors to this digital waiting room opened for the first group of customers at 9h00 and tickets sold incredibly quickly. Just before 11h30, the airline announced that the tickets were all sold out.

Unlucky customers took to Twitter to question this process and whether or not it's a PR stunt to get more customers.

There are, however, those who've had success in getting their tickets.

FlySafair acknowledges the complaints and says at one stage there were over 260,000 users "sitting in the waiting room" and the airline's call centre also fielded over 2,700 calls, managed over 3,400 WhatsApp text messages and dealt with more than 2,400 Facebook and Twitter comments and questions.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, FlySafair's head of sales and distribution Kirby Gordon says the airline is satisfied with Thursday's sale: "We’re extremely happy with the way the sale went down. Naturally, with only 30,000 tickets available, not everyone who wanted one would be getting one, but the overall result was really great."

