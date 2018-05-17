Gone in a flash! Disgruntled customers share frustrations over FlySafair R4 sale

Unlucky customers took to Twitter to question the buying process and whether or not it is a PR stunt to get more customers.

JOHANNESBURG - South African airline FlySafair has become popular for its dirt cheap annual air ticket sale where customers can make purchases for next to nothing, but while some are lucky to bag a few, those not so lucky are crying foul.

FlySafair holds an annual sale where customers can get tickets for as little as a few silver coins. This year, 30,000 were up for grabs for only R4, but there's a catch.

The airline's website suffered under heavy traffic when the sale first launched and therefore had to launch a digital waiting room where only a few customers would gain entry into the site at a time. The site makes a random selection per batch, so it's essentially a matter of crossing your fingers and not who is first.

The doors to this digital waiting room opened for the first group of customers at 9h00 and tickets sold incredibly quickly. Just before 11h30, the airline announced that the tickets were all sold out.

#flysafair R4 sale must be a scam. Tickets are moving by a couple of thousand every few minutes, but only 145 or 279 or 520 people are getting in at a time, according to the site. Lame. — Diana Leigh Neille (@DianaNeille) May 17, 2018

Who's actually managed to buy these R4 tickets #flysafair — Dikeledi (@Dikeledi_Mokone) May 17, 2018

#FlySafair @FlySafair Either this is run from a Server in Europe or @FlySafair's server yimestamp is wrong. Or a big or here, @FlySafair is running on pre-populated data. How can a live draw be two hours behind time? pic.twitter.com/ApJsjAhXFj — IntheDark (@Dark_RedD89) May 17, 2018

So after this competition, ticket prices are gonna soar under the assumption that there are less seats available and therefore an increase in demand? They're playing us #FlySafair — Seabela Maila (@Abi_Maila) May 17, 2018

#flysafair 😂😂😂 we are now down to 16000 tickets left and no tweet about people who actually bought the R4 tickets.. — Ntokolleng Makeng (@Ntokolleng_M) May 17, 2018

There are, however, those who've had success in getting their tickets.

It's real y'all. I have my R4 @FlySafair tickets booked. 🙏🏾 — Sihle Mnqwazana 🇿🇦 (@MR_Shona) May 17, 2018

Arg I love you so much @FlySafair ❤ spent R23 on return flights #FlySafairR4Sale pic.twitter.com/Pg43a8dBax — Lebo (@leboclive) May 17, 2018

I paid a whole R24 for my family to go to Cape Town with @FlySafair in August. I also paid for flights to Durban in September for my family. Added to my existing June and Dec CT flights, today is a GOOD day! #flysafair — Faiza Mallick (@Faiza_Mallick) May 17, 2018

FlySafair acknowledges the complaints and says at one stage there were over 260,000 users "sitting in the waiting room" and the airline's call centre also fielded over 2,700 calls, managed over 3,400 WhatsApp text messages and dealt with more than 2,400 Facebook and Twitter comments and questions.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, FlySafair's head of sales and distribution Kirby Gordon says the airline is satisfied with Thursday's sale: "We’re extremely happy with the way the sale went down. Naturally, with only 30,000 tickets available, not everyone who wanted one would be getting one, but the overall result was really great."