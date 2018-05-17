George, Bitou municipalities won’t be placed under administration just yet
Local government MEC Anton Bredell is, however, enacting Section 106 of the Municipal Systems Act in both areas.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Local Government Department says the George and Bitou municipalities will not be placed under administration at this stage.
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell is, however, enacting Section 106 of the Municipal Systems Act in both areas.
This means his department is investigating what's going on in the municipalities and giving the council the chance to explain what has been happening.
The intervention comes amid a Hawks investigation into alleged corruption and fraud in the municipalities.
The department's James Brent-Styan said: “Administration is always a last resort but it follows a whole number of interventions. One of those is called the Section 106 intervention. We certainly hope to never place anyplace under administration, but we won’t hesitate to do so if needs be.”
Meanwhile, George Mayor Melvin Naik is on leave until 25 May, while the DA's east region caucus has requested he be suspended from the party and party related activities due to investigations.
The DA's federal leadership has referred the matter to the provincial executive committee.
