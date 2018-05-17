Gauteng top cops to visit family of slain Meadowlands station commander

The brigadier was accosted by an unknown group of men on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe Delange and a senior police delegation will be visiting the home of a Meadowlands station commander who was killed in Soweto.



The brigadier was accosted by an unkown group of men on Wednesday night.

They shot him and fled the scene.

None of his possessions were taken and the motive for the murder is still under investigation.

The police's Mathapelo Peters says that his colleagues are shocked by his death.

"Such a death is very shocking. We have our employee wellness taking care of colleagues and all those members who worked with the senior manager."