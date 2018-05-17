Gauteng top cops to visit family of slain Meadowlands station commander
The brigadier was accosted by an unknown group of men on Wednesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe Delange and a senior police delegation will be visiting the home of a Meadowlands station commander who was killed in Soweto.
The brigadier was accosted by an unkown group of men on Wednesday night.
They shot him and fled the scene.
None of his possessions were taken and the motive for the murder is still under investigation.
The police's Mathapelo Peters says that his colleagues are shocked by his death.
"Such a death is very shocking. We have our employee wellness taking care of colleagues and all those members who worked with the senior manager."
Popular in Local
-
[UPDATE] Cops arrest four after cash-in-transit heist, shoot-out in Boksburg
-
AA warns of massive fuel price hike in June
-
Mduduzi Manana’s legal team ready to prove his innocence
-
Samwu: Marietha Aucamp must pay back salary if found guilty
-
'The presidency of Jacob Zuma was a total disaster for SA'
-
Court dismisses Panayiotou bid for leave to appeal life sentence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.