'Fight until you get what you want'
Nehawu gave the interministerial team tasked with addressing governance issues in the province 24 hours to act on its demands.
JOHANNESBURG - It remains to be seen whether Nehawu will go ahead with its planned two-day stay away in solidarity with healthcare workers in the North West.
It held a march in Mahikeng on Wednesday.
It held a march in Mahikeng on Wednesday.
"Demand number seven: the immediate termination of fraudulently acquired comrades from all outsourced services and service providers."
Nehawu’s Zola Saphetha read out the list of demands before handing the memorandum to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who received it on behalf of the interministerial task team.
Motsoaledi told marchers that he could not respond to all demands immediately as they cut across various departments.
But union president Mzwandile Mkwayiba has warned workers will not back down.
"Fight. We will support you. Fight until you get what you want."
Nehawu says it is prepared to work with the interministerial team.
WATCH: Nehawu: 24 demands, 24 hours
