'Fight until you get what you want'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

'Fight until you get what you want'

Nehawu gave the interministerial team tasked with addressing governance issues in the province 24 hours to act on its demands.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi receiving a memorandum of demands from Nehawu General Secretary Zola Saphetha. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi receiving a memorandum of demands from Nehawu General Secretary Zola Saphetha. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - It remains to be seen whether Nehawu will go ahead with its planned two-day stay away in solidarity with healthcare workers in the North West.

The union gave the interministerial team tasked with addressing governance issues in the province 24 hours to act on its demands.

It held a march in Mahikeng on Wednesday.

"Demand number seven: the immediate termination of fraudulently acquired comrades from all outsourced services and service providers."

Nehawu’s Zola Saphetha read out the list of demands before handing the memorandum to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who received it on behalf of the interministerial task team.

Motsoaledi told marchers that he could not respond to all demands immediately as they cut across various departments.

But union president Mzwandile Mkwayiba has warned workers will not back down.

"Fight. We will support you. Fight until you get what you want."

Nehawu says it is prepared to work with the interministerial team.

WATCH: Nehawu: 24 demands, 24 hours

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA